Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 429,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 49.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Immatics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Immatics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Immatics stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,132. Immatics has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Immatics had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.