Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Short Interest Update

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Immatics by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth about $2,306,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of IMTX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.72. 2,786,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. Research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMTX. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.