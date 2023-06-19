indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW) Short Interest Update

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INDIW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,717. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. RPO LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 125,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 45,790 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 570,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 229,682 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,088,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 441,634 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.