Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:NOCT opened at $41.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

