Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December makes up 0.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $25,350,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC opened at $33.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

