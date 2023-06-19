Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

