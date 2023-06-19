Insider Selling: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells £865,084.96 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.25), for a total transaction of £865,084.96 ($1,082,438.64).

Burberry Group Price Performance

LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,289 ($28.64) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56. Burberry Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,529 ($19.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.23). The company has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,788.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,417.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,352.70.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 44.50 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,765.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Burberry Group

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($28.15) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,360 ($29.53) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.65) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,322 ($29.05).

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Read More

