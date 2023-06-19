Insider Selling: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells £865,084.96 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.25), for a total transaction of £865,084.96 ($1,082,438.64).
Burberry Group Price Performance
LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,289 ($28.64) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56. Burberry Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,529 ($19.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.23). The company has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,788.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,417.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,352.70.
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 44.50 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,765.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.