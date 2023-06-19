inSure DeFi (SURE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $88,382.80

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $102.91 million and $88,382.80 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00378777 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $11,408.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

