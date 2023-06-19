International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) price objective on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Friday, May 19th.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

Shares of IDS traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 216.85 ($2.71). 1,534,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,804. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99. International Distributions Services has a 52 week low of GBX 173.65 ($2.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 298.10 ($3.73).

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

