International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.4 %

THM stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

