Internet Computer Trading Up 8.6% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00014988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $10.98 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00032444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,840,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,367,556 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

