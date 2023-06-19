Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $455.03. 2,619,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,503. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.