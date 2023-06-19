Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.20. 885,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,857. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 852,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,462 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 516,423 shares during the last quarter.

