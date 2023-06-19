Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0989 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. 189,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 127,013 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.