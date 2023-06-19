Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,013. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

