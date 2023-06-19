Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 614,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 213,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 163,734 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0519 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

