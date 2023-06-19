Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0581 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 616,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after buying an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter.

