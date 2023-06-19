Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1179 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. 5,173,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,668. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000.

