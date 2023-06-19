Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1179 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. 5,173,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,668. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 100,537 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.