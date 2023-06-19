Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,596. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.