Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. 14,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

