Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.39. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,812. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

