Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 84,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,283. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 744,902 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 569.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 309,260 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 151,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 126,844 shares during the last quarter.

