Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1121 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.39. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 61,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

