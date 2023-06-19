Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU remained flat at $21.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,507. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

