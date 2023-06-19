Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 174,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

