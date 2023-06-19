Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on June 23rd

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1752 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PFM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.08. 55,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,350. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $38.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

