Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2133 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $158.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 141.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

