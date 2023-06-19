Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

PEZ stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.