Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Increased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,799 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,149,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,227,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

