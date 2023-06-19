Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lessened by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,843 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 20.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $197,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $148.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

