Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 19th (ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AUMN, AWH, AX, CANF, CVR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 19th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $68.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $115.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.