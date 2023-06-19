Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $41.02 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

