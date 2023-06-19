IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $439.36 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

