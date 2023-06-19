Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 4.3% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVLU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,692,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,243,000 after acquiring an additional 509,323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after acquiring an additional 852,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,905,000 after acquiring an additional 106,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12,080.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,346,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,871,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,531,000 after acquiring an additional 227,663 shares during the period.

IVLU opened at $25.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

