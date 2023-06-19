iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.68 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $102.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

