iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Trimmed by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 3.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 700,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

