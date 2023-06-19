iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $257.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

