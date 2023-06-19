iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Reduced by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

