iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Boosted by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $37.06. 3,244,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,493. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

