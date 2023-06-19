iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,797. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

