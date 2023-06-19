iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Parkside Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.39. 20,036,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,819,289. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

