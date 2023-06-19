iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lowered by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 40,001,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,992,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

