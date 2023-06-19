iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.1% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

