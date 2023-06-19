iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 87,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,820. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

