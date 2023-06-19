iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IWF stock opened at $272.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

