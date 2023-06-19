iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWX. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $67.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $68.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.