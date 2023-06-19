iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,004,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.25 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average of $115.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

