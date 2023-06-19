iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,061 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,378,000 after buying an additional 137,272 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $205.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day moving average is $183.68. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $207.93.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

