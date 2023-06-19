iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $160.14 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $161.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

